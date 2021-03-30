The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in KB Home were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,811,000 after buying an additional 305,958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in KB Home by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,828,000 after buying an additional 223,242 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,264,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in KB Home by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in KB Home by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 281,818 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. KB Home has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBH. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.35.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 over the last three months. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

