The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,267 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kemper were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kemper by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,974,000 after purchasing an additional 96,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE KMPR opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.