The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,197 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.19% of NorthWestern worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 153,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,639 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NorthWestern stock opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $66.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.51%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

