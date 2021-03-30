The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Flowserve worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

FLS stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

