The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,067,000 after purchasing an additional 91,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,150,000 after purchasing an additional 93,719 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,063,000 after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,024,000 after purchasing an additional 79,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.65.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

