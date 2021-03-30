The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.82 Million Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Safehold worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,456,000 after buying an additional 196,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 2,059.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after buying an additional 625,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000,000 after buying an additional 128,523 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Finally, Lubert Adler Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $31,569,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Safehold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.49 and a 12-month high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 73.03%.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,707,760.00. Insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

