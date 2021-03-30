The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 3,749 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,187 shares of company stock valued at $82,715,148. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $158.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.39 and a 200 day moving average of $202.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.