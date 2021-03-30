The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $330.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.69.

NYSE HD opened at $302.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $174.00 and a 52 week high of $305.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

