The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,116 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 945,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $251,176,000 after purchasing an additional 506,422 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $301.81. 78,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.00 and a 52 week high of $305.55. The company has a market cap of $324.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.69.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

