The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $325.73 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.67 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.83. The firm has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

