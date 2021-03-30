The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

AB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AllianceBernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of AB opened at $38.93 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $42.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.97%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,741,000 after buying an additional 102,307 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 63,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

