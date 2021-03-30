The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €284.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €284.00 ($334.12) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Barclays set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €218.94 ($257.57).

VOW3 opened at €229.75 ($270.29) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.82. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €89.05 ($104.76) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €188.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €156.49.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

