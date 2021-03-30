The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,527 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $186,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,425,105.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,803,495 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average is $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

