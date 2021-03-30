The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Trimmed by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,196 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE:BK opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.