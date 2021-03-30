Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

THLLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of THLLY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65. Thales has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

