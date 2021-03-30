Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $108.00 at Raymond James

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.35.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $95.07 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $99.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 121.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.