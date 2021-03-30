Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.35.

TXRH opened at $95.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 121.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.53. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,525 shares of company stock worth $11,784,340. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,676,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after purchasing an additional 468,138 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $35,514,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 443,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

