Tether (USDT) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.66 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $40.66 billion and approximately $82.95 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00057901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.33 or 0.00242818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $537.93 or 0.00911332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00049749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00076466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00030338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 42,446,290,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,644,668,368 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

