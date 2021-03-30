Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 163.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,865 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Tesla were worth $138,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,163 shares of company stock worth $56,314,322 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.33.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $603.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $707.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.70. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $579.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,227.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.