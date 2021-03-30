Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $23.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $23.20.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.