Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.
THC opened at $51.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.46, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $1,316,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 108,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
