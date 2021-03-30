Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

THC opened at $51.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.46, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $1,316,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 108,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

