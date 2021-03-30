Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

TDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

