Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Down 42.8% in March

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the February 28th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

NYSE:TEF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.55. 1,749,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 113.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 65,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Telefónica by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,309 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 27,787 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

