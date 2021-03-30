Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Down 42.8% in March

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the February 28th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.
NYSE:TEF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.55. 1,749,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 113.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.69.
About Telefónica
TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.
