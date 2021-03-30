TD Securities Increases Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$23.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark upped their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Savaria to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$17.65 on Friday. Savaria has a one year low of C$9.84 and a one year high of C$19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.69%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

