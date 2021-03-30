Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.29 Billion

Analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce sales of $21.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.51 billion and the highest is $22.27 billion. Target posted sales of $19.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $91.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.70 billion to $95.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $95.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.48 billion to $97.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.40.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,219,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,298. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.17. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $201.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.