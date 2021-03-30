Tael Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $34.91, $4.92, $24.72 and $6.32. Over the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.22 or 0.00625353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00067062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

