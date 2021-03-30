Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Takes $359,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.71.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $14,517,228. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FICO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $484.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $259.37 and a 1-year high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.