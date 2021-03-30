Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ault Global during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Ault Global during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ault Global during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ault Global during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ault Global during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 64,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,806,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.15. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

