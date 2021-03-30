Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Takes $20.77 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 404,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,765,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 8.2% of Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. owned about 0.28% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,680. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $51.76.

