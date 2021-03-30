Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Takes $175,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,917 shares of company stock worth $25,903,585 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $2,054.78. The company had a trading volume of 40,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,072.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,791.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,079.81 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.