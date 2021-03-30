Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,031,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,765,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,174,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,148.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after acquiring an additional 120,528 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.04. 36,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,177. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.98. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $143.26 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

