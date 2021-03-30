Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,928 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.75. 31,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $142.87 and a one year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

