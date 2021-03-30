Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 204,266 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,515.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,899,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,487,000 after buying an additional 1,781,828 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,239,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,803,000 after buying an additional 179,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,694,000 after buying an additional 255,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,639,000.

PGF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.77. 5,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,609. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

