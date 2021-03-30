T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $181.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $179.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

TROW has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $176.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $92.36 and a 52 week high of $179.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $330,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,783,000 after purchasing an additional 844,376 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 730,695 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,353,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

