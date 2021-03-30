SYNC Network Trading 7.7% Lower This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One SYNC Network token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $15.07 million and approximately $219,036.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.34 or 0.00366264 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004845 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00028993 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.78 or 0.05410338 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000153 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 134,730,211 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,694,975 tokens. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

