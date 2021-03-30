SwissBorg Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Billion (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. One SwissBorg token can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002074 BTC on popular exchanges. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $5.21 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SwissBorg has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6,185% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.12 or 0.00618029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00026663 BTC.

About SwissBorg

CHSB is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog . The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here

SwissBorg Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

