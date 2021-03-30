SV Health Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

SV Health Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,191,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,447 shares during the quarter. AVROBIO makes up approximately 8.0% of SV Health Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SV Health Investors LLC’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $16,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 665,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,455,000 after purchasing an additional 647,699 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 563,873 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,078,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. 4,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,532. AVROBIO, Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $492.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVRO. Barclays started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

