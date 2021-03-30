Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Up 150.5% in March

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 150.5% from the February 28th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. 30,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,161. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $21.06.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Suntory Beverage & Food from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. The company offers mineral water, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee, RTD tea, carbonated beverages, functional drinks, fruit juices, and processed food.

