Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUNC) Short Interest Update

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUNC) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 241.2% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Suncast Solar Energy stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04. Suncast Solar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Suncast Solar Energy Company Profile

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc, through its subsidiary, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Inc, provides environmental testing services in the northeast United States. The company's services include resource conservation recovery act and hazardous waste characterization, toxic characteristic leaching procedure analyses, underground storage tank analytical assessment, landfill/ground water monitoring, and pesticide and herbicide testing in soil and groundwater services.

