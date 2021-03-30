Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUNC) Short Interest Update

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUNC) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 241.2% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Suncast Solar Energy stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04. Suncast Solar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.
Suncast Solar Energy Company Profile
