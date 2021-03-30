Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.69

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.69 and traded as high as $26.03. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 82,216 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.29.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The pipeline company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $5.12. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 141,678 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 544,135 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,749,000.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

