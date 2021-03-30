SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of BKE stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $39.92. 3,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,965. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $43.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.07%.

In other The Buckle news, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $158,495.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,871 shares of company stock worth $1,340,574. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

