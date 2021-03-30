SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Diebold Nixdorf as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. 7,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,865. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.