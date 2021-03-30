SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $892,000 Investment in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,996 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Texas Capital Bancshares accounts for approximately 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

TCBI stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.06. The stock had a trading volume of 46,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

