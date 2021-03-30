SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 57,015 Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Ruth’s Hospitality Group accounts for 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUTH traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. 6,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $874.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

