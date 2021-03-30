SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,154 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,154 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,562,000 after buying an additional 293,099 shares during the period.

NSIT stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.62. 3,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,477. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $100.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

