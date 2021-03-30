Substratum Market Capitalization Achieves $2.85 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $14,942.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10,921.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.43 or 0.00637411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00068025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00027411 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Substratum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.