Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.60. 15,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,772. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.32. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $250.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

