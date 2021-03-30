Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

In related news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $423,595.80. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 272.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 445,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,989,000 after buying an additional 43,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.75 million, a PE ratio of -171.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.11. Strattec Security has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $127.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.97 million. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.