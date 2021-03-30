Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Invests $188,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at $300,550,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,259,464.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,503,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,571,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,964,064 shares of company stock worth $611,674,262. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna stock traded down $4.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.59. 133,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,304,446. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.27.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.