Stockbridge Partners LLC Has $369.47 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,707,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,305 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up about 8.7% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stockbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $369,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,264 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSN stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,628. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.14 and a 200-day moving average of $201.16. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $171.72 and a one year high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.29 million. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

